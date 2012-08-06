* Justice Department reviewing billing practices
* 2nd-qtr profit 85 cents/share vs estimates of 78 cents
* Reaffirms 2012 forecast
* Shares down as much as 10 percent, recoup
By Bill Berkrot
Aug 6 U.S. authorities are probing whether heart
procedures performed at HCA Holdings Inc hospitals were
medically necessary and are investigating the company's billing
practices, the company said on Monday.
The company's shares were down as much as 10 percent.
HCA, in an unusual move, also issued a detailed rebuttal
defending itself against a not-yet-published report by The New
York Times. The company said it believes the newspaper will
question physician decisions at its hospitals regarding certain
heart procedures.
The U.S. Department of Justice is reviewing whether charges
to the federal government related to use of implantable
cardio-defibrillators (ICDs) met with billing criteria set by
the Medicare health program for the elderly, HCA said in a
filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The review will include ICD billing and medical records at
95 of the company's 163 hospitals from October 2003 to the
present.
ICDs are devices implanted in a patient's chest to help
regulate heart rhythm and protect against potentially dangerous
racing heart beats. Major manufacturers of the devices include:
Medtronic Inc, Boston Scientific Corp and St
Jude Medical Inc.
A representatives for St Jude was not immediately available.
A Boston Scientific spokesman did not have an immediate comment.
A Medtronic spokesman declined to comment on an investigation
involving another company.
HCA also said that in July the federal prosecutor's office
in Miami requested information on reviews assessing the medical
necessity of certain interventional heart procedures. HCA said
it believes such reviews have taken place at about 10 of its
hospitals, primarily in Florida.
The reviews were conducted by third-party organizations
retained by the company, an HCA spokesman said.
The company said its own review of how many of its hospitals
may be affected was not yet complete.
Interventional heart procedures include angioplasty and
stenting used to clear and prop open blocked coronary arteries.
Jefferies analyst Arthur Henderson said such inquiries were
not uncommon.
"Every time they come out, people get pretty nervous about
it and the stocks trade down," Henderson said. "There is not
enough information to say this is going to end up bad. As long
as the company continues to execute the way they have this
quarter, I think there is some upside to the stock."
Shares in HCA fell as much as 10 percent after the
disclosures on Monday, but regained some ground to close 3.95
percent lower at $25.55. Rival hospital operators also fell on
news of the probes before recovering. Community Health
shares closed down 0.6 percent at $23.83, while shares of Tenet
Healthcare Corp were off 0.03 percent at $4.66.
EARNINGS BEAT EXPECTATIONS
HCA on Monday also reported better-than-expected quarterly
earnings as more patients were treated at its facilities. The
company stood by its 2012 earnings forecast.
Net income for the second quarter rose to $391 million, or
85 cents per share, from $229 million, or 43 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding one-time gains, earnings were 85 cents per share,
topping analysts' average forecast of 78 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $8.11 billion. Admissions to
facilities owned for at least one year, combined with outpatient
volumes, increased 3.9 percent.
News of the federal probes comes as hospital operators are
set to see higher admissions of insured customers as a result of
President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law that was recently
upheld by the Supreme Court.
At the same time, pressure is growing on the U.S. healthcare
system to find ways to rein in costs that have contributed to a
massive national deficit. Recent studies have questioned the
potential overuse of highly profitable interventional heart
procedures in the United States, such as stenting and the
placing of ICDs.
HCA said The New York Times may publish one or more articles
about the company in which the newspaper will address patient
care provided at HCA hospitals.
Based on questions posed by the Times, HCA said the reports
may address how decisions are made regarding the medical
necessity to perform certain heart procedures, such as cardiac
catheterizations and artery clearing angioplasty, and the volume
of such medical actions.
The New York Times declined to comment on stories that it
has not published. In a story about the HCA disclosures on the
Times website, the news organization said it had sent a list of
questions on heart procedures to the company.
Morningstar analyst Michael Waterhouse said investors are
likely reacting to the uncertainty raised by the pending
article.
"People may be selling before the article comes out,"
Waterhouse said.
Government investigations into Medicare fraud at various
hospitals including HCA have led to large monetary settlements
in the past, but not in every case.
"What the financial impact is on the company is hard to
predict at this point," Waterhouse said.
Between 2000 and 2003, HCA paid a total of $1.7 billion in
civil penalties and criminal fines to settle a massive federal
investigation into fraudulent billing practices.
Nashville, Tennessee-based HCA maintained its 2012 earnings
per share forecast of between $3.57 and $3.77 per share before
one-time items, on revenue of between $32 billion and $33
billion. Analysts on average were estimating 2012 earnings of
$3.69 per share on revenue of $35.56 billion.
