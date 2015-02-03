Feb 3 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. hospital operator, reported a higher quarterly profit as it benefited from an increase in admissions and emergency room visits.

The company said net income attributable to shareholders rose to $527 million, or $1.19 per share, in fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $424 million, or 92 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 9 percent to $9.6 billion.

The company's board authorized a new share repurchase program for $1 billion, it said. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)