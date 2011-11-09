Nov 9 India's environment ministry on Wednesday
gave conditional clearance to a $31 billion hillside township
being developed by Hindustan Construction Co's unit
Lavasa Corp, the ministry said in a letter posted on its
website.
The long-running dispute is one of many high-profile
clashes over land acquisition between big business and
authorities in the rapidly-developing economy.
India's federal ministry of environment and forests declined
to give approval to the township last month, saying it had not
complied with conditions specified by a ministerial panel
probing the project's violation of green rules.
