Nov 9 India's environment ministry on Wednesday gave conditional clearance to a $31 billion hillside township being developed by Hindustan Construction Co's unit Lavasa Corp, the ministry said in a letter posted on its website.

The long-running dispute is one of many high-profile clashes over land acquisition between big business and authorities in the rapidly-developing economy.

India's federal ministry of environment and forests declined to give approval to the township last month, saying it had not complied with conditions specified by a ministerial panel probing the project's violation of green rules. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky in NEW DELHI; Editing by Henry Foy)