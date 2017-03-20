BRIEF-Ses Networks and Orange Central African Republic partner to reinforce connectivity in country
* SES SA - ORANGE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC AND SES NETWORKS PARTNER TO REINFORCE CONNECTIVITY IN COUNTRY
MUMBAI, March 20 HCL Technologies, India's fourth-biggest software services exporter, will buy back shares worth up to 35 billion rupees ($535.5 million), it said on Monday, following a similar move by Tata Consultancy Services last month.
HCL Tech's board approved a repurchase of up to 35 million at 1,000 rupees each, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
TCS, India's top IT firm, in February announced a buyback of shares worth up to 160 billion rupees. ($1 = 65.3600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal, editing by Louise Heavens)
BERLIN, June 15 - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.
LONDON, June 15 British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media said on Thursday they would work together to offer advertisers targeted access to more than 30 million TV viewers in the UK and Ireland.