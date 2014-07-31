Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MUMBAI, July 31 Indian IT services exporter HCL Technologies Ltd reported a 54 percent rise in quarterly net profit, as a global economic recovery helped demand for outsourcing services.
Consolidated net income for the company's fiscal fourth-quarter ended June 30 rose to 18.34 billion rupees ($305.4 million) from 11.93 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier, HCL Technologies said on Thursday.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report a net profit of 16.15 billion rupees. ($1 = 60.0600 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)