By Harichandan Arakali
BANGALORE, Oct 17 HCL Technologies,
India's fourth-largest software services provider, posted a 78
percent jump in quarterly profit on large contract wins, beating
expectations and sending its shares to their highest levels in
more than 12 years.
Shares of the company, valued at about $7.9 billion, rose as
much as 3.83 percent to 606.9 rupees in early Mumbai trading,
their highest since March 2000. The shares were up 1.8 percent
at 0507 GMT.
Consolidated net profit for the fiscal first quarter that
ended September rose to 8.85 billion rupees ($167.9 million)
from 4.97 billion rupees for the year-earlier period. Analysts
were expecting profit to rise to 8 billion rupees, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
"This is a time when clients are really looking to cut
costs, especially in many areas of services that are becoming
commoditised. The company's strategy is perfectly right for
that," said Hardik Shah, an analyst with K R Choksey Shares and
Securities in Mumbai. Shah has an "accumulate" rating on the
stock.
HCL Technologies, whose customers include Freescale
Semiconductor and Finmeccanica, won 12
multi-year, multi-million dollar orders during the quarter,
according to a company statement.
India's $100 billion-a-year outsourcing industry, which gets
nearly 75 percent of its revenue from the United States and
Europe, may grow exports 11-14 percent in the current fiscal
year that ends March 2013, according to the National Association
of Software and Services Companies, or NASSCOM, an industry
lobby.
HCL Technologies' September-quarter sales rose 11.1 percent
from the year earlier, in dollar terms.
Infosys, the No. 2 provider, forecast it will grow
only 5 percent this year, citing continued global economic
uncertainty, which it said made clients less confident about
spending.
HCL did not issue a full-year forecast. Top-ranked Tata
Consultancy Services will report its results on Friday.