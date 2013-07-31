BANGALORE, July 31 HCL Technologies Ltd
, India's No. 4 IT services exporter, beat expectations
with a 41.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, after order wins
boosted earnings.
Consolidated net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter ended
June 30 rose to 12.1 billion rupees ($200 million) from 8.54
billion rupees a year earlier, HCL Technologies said on
Wednesday.
That compares with the 10.6 billion rupee average of 24
analysts estimates according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S for the
company, whose customers include Nokia Oyj, Xerox
Corp and AstraZeneca Plc. HCL Technologies
follows a July-June fiscal year.
Bigger rivals Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys
and Wipro beat expectations and provided
brighter-than-expected outlooks earlier this month. [ID:
