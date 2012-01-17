* Won 18 multi-year, multi-million deals in Dec qtr

* Profit up at 5.73 bln rupees from 4 bln a year earlier

* Net employee addition of 2,556 taking total to 83,076

* Shares rise more than 4 pct

By Harichandan Arakali

BANGALORE, Jan 17 HCL Technologies reported a 43.3 percent jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday as the No. 4 Indian software services company won outsourcing orders, driving its shares up more than 4 percent.

HCL, part of India's $76 billion software industry that predominantly serves customers in the United States and Europe, said consolidated net profit rose to 5.73 billion rupees ($112.35 million) for its fiscal second quarter ended Dec. 31 from almost 4 billion rupees a year earlier.

"HCL continues to increase its market share both qualitatively and quantitatively by leveraging its multi-service capability," Chief Executive Officer Vineet Nayar said in a statement.

Business from two of the company's top 10 clients would be more than $100 million a year, he said.

The company won 18 multi-year, multi-million dollar deals in the December quarter, excluding contract renewals, and added 2,556 employees, HCL said.

"Over the years, they have struck some very large transformational deals," said P Phani Sekhar, a fund manager with the Portfolio Management Service of Angel Broking Ltd. "What remains to be seen is the outlook for outsourcing and particularly for offshoring."

Shares in HCL, which has a market value of $5.4 billion, were up 3.6 percent at 420.45 rupees by 10:24 a.m. (0454 GMT) after rising as high as 424.30, in a Mumbai market up 1.3 percent.

Bigger rival Infosys last week lowered its annual revenue-growth outlook for a second time and warned of lower client spending due to the euro zone debt crisis.

Tata Consultancy Services, the country's top software services company, is expected to report a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit later on Tuesday. ($1 = 51 rupees) (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)