PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 9 HCP Inc said it would spin off its skilled nursing and assisted living properties into an independent, publicly-traded real estate investment trust (REIT).
The company said on Monday that the spinoff would allow it to focus on core businesses - senior housing, life science properties and medical offices.
After the spinoff, HCP expects to have more than 860 properties, generating annual portfolio income of about $1.4 billion, the company said. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.