BRIEF-Canada Pension Plan Investment Board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
Oct 16 Healthcare REIT HCP Inc said it will buy 133 senior housing communities for $1.73 billion, including debt, from a joint venture between Emeritus Corporation and Blackstone Real Estate Partners VI.
Emeritus will continue to operate these communities after the deal, HCP said.
Separately, HCP said it will sell 22 million shares to finance a portion of the deal.
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
* First Bancorp receives regulatory approval for acquisition of Carolina Bank Holdings, Inc.