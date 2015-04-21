(Adds HCR ManorCare response)
April 21 Healthcare real estate investment trust
HCP Inc said the U.S. Department of Justice had filed a
lawsuit against one of its clients over the company's billing
practices.
The lawsuit against HCR ManorCare Inc, which operates and
manages healthcare facilities owned by HCP, alleges that the
operator billed Medicare for services that were not "medically
reasonable and necessary".
"The government's allegations are based on an after-the-fact
review of fewer than 200 patient charts, some dating back nine
years, which is a tiny fraction of ... patients cared for in our
skilled nursing facilities during that time," HCR ManorCare told
Reuters.
Calling the lawsuit a "billing dispute", HCR said it would
defend itself in court.
The lawsuit named HCP as one of the defendants, the company
said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
The case against HCR is one of several brought in the past
few years against skilled nursing facility operators alleging
provision of unnecessary rehabilitation therapy.
HCR, one of the biggest healthcare facility operators in the
United States, is majority owned by Carlyle Group LP.
The DoJ lawsuit, which also includes HCR's units, stems from
a whistleblower suit.
The DoJ chose to intervene in the complaint against HCR, but
not concerning HCP, the REIT said. (1.usa.gov/1DJfnAj)
HCP's shares fell about 1 percent to $42.77 in midday
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
