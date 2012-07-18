July 18 HCP Inc on Wednesday sold $300 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million.

Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: HCP INC AMT $300 MLN COUPON 3.15 PCT MATURITY 8/1/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.888 FIRST PAY 2/1/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.281 PCT SETTLEMENT 7/23/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 180 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS