Cargill shuts down Illinois grain elevator due to storm damage
CHICAGO, March 1 Cargill Inc shut down its grain elevator in Ottawa, Illinois, after it was damaged by severe storms on Tuesday, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
June 26 Industrial and construction supplies distributor HD Supply Holdings Inc priced its initial public offering at $18 a share on Wednesday, below its expected range, according to a source briefed on the matter.
The Atlanta, Georgia-based company, backed by Bain Capital, Carlyle Group and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, raised $957.5 million by pricing 53.2 million shares.
HD Supply had originally hoped to price shares at a range of $22 to $25, although underwriters told investors earlier in the day it was offering shares at a range of $18 to $20, according to a separate source familiar with the matter.
CHICAGO, March 1 Cargill Inc shut down its grain elevator in Ottawa, Illinois, after it was damaged by severe storms on Tuesday, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
* Liqtech and Hunan Yonker Investment Group amend investment agreement
* First connecticut bancorp, inc. Increases quarterly dividend $0.02 and sets date for annual stockholders meeting