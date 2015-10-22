SINGAPORE, Oct 22 (IFR) - Singapore's Housing & Development Board has finally emerged to invite banks to bid for its first offering of bonds for the year.

Having obtained the highest rating of AAA from Moody's on October 15, the statutory board is primed to sell five-year notes of up to S$1.2 billion ($861 million). The target issue size will be S$800 million with a S$400 million greenshoe option.

HDB is Singapore's first statutory board to receive a rating, which is crucially to expand its investor base. The rating makes a vital difference for banks' asset liability management desks.

With a rating, HDB's notes will have a zero risk-weighting and could qualify as Level 1 high-quality liquid assets under the Monetary Authority of Singapore's rules on liquidity coverage ratios. Previously, the unrated notes qualified as a Level 2 HQLA and were subject to a 15 percent haircut under LCR rules.

A credit note from OCBC also points out that investors of Level 1 HQLA will not face any limits, meaning existing HDB bond investors will have more capacity to hold the notes. This is expected to result in better demand and lead to tighter pricing of HDB bonds.

Moody's first announced the rating on October 15, but traders had reported that there was a huge scramble for outstanding HDB bonds on October 8, which coincided with a temporary spike in Singapore government bond yields that day.

Banks are due to submit their bids on October 26. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)