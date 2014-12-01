Dec 1 India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB):

* Says Recommends HDFC Bank foreign holding proposal to cabinet panel

* Says HDFC Bank had sought nod for maintaining foreign holding of up to 74 percent

* Says HDFC Bank proposal was for 49 pct FII SIB-LIMIT and 25 pct FDI

