HONG KONG Feb 5 HDFC Bank Ltd , India's largest lender by market value, has set 1,057-1,067 rupees per share price range for its domestic share offering, a term sheet showed on Thursday.

Reuters reported late on Wednesday that HDFC launched a share offering in India and the United States, seeking to raise up to $1.6 billion.. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)