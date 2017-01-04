BRIEF-Torchmark announces intent to delist from London Stock Exchange
* Torchmark corporation announces its intent to delist from london stock exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Jan 4 India's HDFC Bank Ltd is set to cut its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) across maturities by 75 to 90 basis points, effective Jan. 7, a source with direct knowledge said on Wednesday.
The bank will set its one-year MCLR at 8.15 percent, while the six-month MCLR will be set at 8 percent, the source, who declined to be named, told Reuters.
Several Indian banks including top lender State Bank of India lowered their lending rates this week after the government's scrapping of high-value bank notes led to billions of dollars in new deposits. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
* Torchmark corporation announces its intent to delist from london stock exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signature of a new CPI (property development contract) in Seine-Saint-Denis Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 24 (IFR) - Spain issued a 9 billion euro ($9.7 billion) 10-year bond on Tuesday, drawing just over 34 billion in demand from investors as appetite for euro-denominated sovereign debt showed no sign of easing.