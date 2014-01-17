MUMBAI Jan 17 HDFC Bank, India's
third biggest lender by assets, posted yet another quarter of
slowing quarterly profit on weaker loan growth and fee income.
HDFC Bank has been a sector outperformer posting consistent
profit growth and stable asset quality in recent years, and is
among the 'top picks' for most brokerages. Until the
quarter-ended September, it had reported quarterly profit growth
exceeding 30 percent, for the last decade.
On Friday, the bank posted a 25 percent increase in net
profit to 23.26 billion rupees ($377.84 million) from 18.59
billion a year ago. Net interest income, the difference of
interest earned and paid out, gained nearly 16 percent to 46.35
billion rupees.
On average, analysts had expected the bank to post a net
profit of 23 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Asset quality at the bank remained mostly stable during the
quarter. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets
were at 0.3 percent, HDFC Bank said.
Earlier this week, smaller rivals Yes Bank and Axis Bank
posted more than 19 percent increase in December quarter net
profit.
($1 = 61.5600 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Sunil Nair)