MUMBAI, July 21 HDFC Bank Ltd, India's
second-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported on
Tuesday a 20.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, lagging
estimates, as bad loans rose.
The Mumbai-based lender said net profit rose to 26.96
billion rupees ($423 million) for its fiscal first quarter to
June 30, from 22.33 billion rupees reported a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 27.39
billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Gross non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans
rose to 0.95 percent from 0.93 percent in the March quarter.
($1 = 63.7350 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)