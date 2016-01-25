BRIEF-Uniti Group says proposed offering and sale of company's common stock for about $450 mln
* Uniti Group Inc. Announces proposed offering of common stock
MUMBAI Jan 25 HDFC Bank Ltd, India's second-biggest private sector lender by assets, said its quarterly net profit rose by a fifth, broadly in line with analysts' estimates.
The bank's bad loans also rose.
Net profit rose to 33.57 billion rupees ($495 million) for its fiscal third quarter to Dec. 31, from 27.95 billion rupees reported a year earlier, HDFC Bank said in a statement on Monday.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 33.61 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Gross non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 0.97 percent in the December quarter from 0.91 percent in the previous three months. ($1 = 67.7800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Uniti Group Inc. Announces proposed offering of common stock
* For quarter ended March 31, 2017, normalized FFO for Common Stock and OP Unit holders was $1.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: