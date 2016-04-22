BRIEF-Capital First approves NCD issue worth 1.50 bln rupees
* Says approved an issue of non-convertible debentures worth 1.50 billion rupees plus green shoe option of 3.50 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2o8aFJX Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, April 22 HDFC Bank Ltd, India's second-biggest private sector lender by assets, said its quarterly net profit rose about a fifth, in line with analysts' estimates.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans fell to 0.94 percent in the fiscal fourth quarter ended March, from 0.97 percent in the previous three months.
Net profit was 33.74 billion rupees ($507 million) for the three months to March, compared with 28.07 billion rupees a year earlier, HDFC Bank said in a statement on Friday.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 33.86 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 66.5375 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says approved an issue of non-convertible debentures worth 1.50 billion rupees plus green shoe option of 3.50 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2o8aFJX Further company coverage:
TOKYO, April 13 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Apr 7 -23,158,730 -84,838,360 61,679,630 Mar 31 -6,850,509 63,398,392 -70,248,901 Mar 24 -28,205,062 98,718,798 -126,923,860 Mar 17 -8,305,870 407,036,510 -415,342