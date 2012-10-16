UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MUMBAI Oct 16 India's Housing Development Finance Corp plans to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($94.29 million) through two-year bonds at 9.18 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
ICICI Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 53.0275 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts