MUMBAI Oct 16 India's Housing Development Finance Corp plans to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($94.29 million) through two-year bonds at 9.18 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

ICICI Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 53.0275 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)