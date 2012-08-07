MUMBAI Aug 7 India's Housing Development Finance Corp plans to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($90.16 million) via five-year bonds at 9.50 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

HSBC and Kotak Mahindra Bank are the arrangers to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 55.4600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)