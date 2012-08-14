MUMBAI Aug 14 India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.09 million) through five-year bonds with a put option at the end of 13 months at 9.45 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Barclays Capital is the arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 55.4200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)