MUMBAI Aug 17 India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($44.7 million) through 18-month bonds at a coupon of 9.53 percent compounded annually and payable on maturity, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Axis Bank is the arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 55.9150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)