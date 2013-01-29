BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs
* Says to consider private placement of ncds Source text: http://bit.ly/2lX6XRx Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Jan 29 Housing Development Finance Corp , India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($46.38 million) through five-year bonds at 9.05 percent coupon, said a source with direct knowledge of the deal.
Axis Bank is the sole arranger for the bond sale, said the source. ($1 = 53.9050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Says to consider private placement of ncds Source text: http://bit.ly/2lX6XRx Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.
BEIJING, March 8 China's three largest bitcoin exchanges said on Wednesday it was unclear when they would be able to resume withdrawals of the cryptocurrency, as they needed time to beef up systems and secure regulatory approvals.