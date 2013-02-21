MUMBAI Feb 21 Housing Development Finance Corp , India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise up to 7.5 billion rupees ($138.67 million) through five-year bonds at 9.25 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The base size of the issue is 4 billion rupees and Axis Bank is the sole arranger for the bond sale, said the sources. ($1 = 54.0850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)