BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says in Feb group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1.703 bln
* Announcement Unaudited Contracted Sales Data For February 2017 And 2017 Contracted Sales Target
MUMBAI, March 6 Housing Development Finance Corp , India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise up to 11.50 billion rupees ($209.68 million) through two separate bond deals, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The company will raise 5 billion rupees through 1-year 1-day bonds at 9.50 percent, said the source, adding HSBC was the sole arranger to the bond sale.
HDFC is also raising up to 6.5 billion rupees through 14-month papers, the source said.
It will pay a coupon of 9.50 percent with an annualised yield of 9.43 percent and Credit Suisse is an investor in the deal, the source added.
($1 = 54.8450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Board announces that company proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* Appointment of Lilian Yu as first vice president and deputy group head, lending business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: