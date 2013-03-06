MUMBAI, March 6 Housing Development Finance Corp , India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($91.17 million) through five-year bonds at 9.25 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

Axis Bank and Deutsche Bank are the arrangers in the deal, said the source. ($1 = 54.8450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)