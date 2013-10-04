BRIEF-Banca Generali Q4 net banking income falls to EUR 79.8 mln
* Q4 net banking income 79.8 million euros ($84.64 million) versus 99.0 million euros a year ago
MUMBAI Oct 4 Housing Development Finance Corp , India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise up to 10 billion rupees ($161.90 million) through the sale of three-year bonds at 9.75 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The base size of the issue is 5 billion rupees, the sources said.
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, ICICI Bank and Deutsche Bank are the arrangers to the deal so far, they said. ($1 = 61.7650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
BEIJING, March 10 Zhongnan Group, one of China's largest builders, targets a 30 percent jump in revenue this year, topping 100 billion yuan ($15 bln), as it benefits from fresh spending on roads and hospitals, a senior executive said.