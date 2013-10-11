Daimler has no plans to buy Aston Martin - CEO
FRANKFURT, March 7 Daimler has no plans to raise its minority stake in loss-making luxury carmaker Aston Martin, the German company's Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Tuesday.
MUMBAI Oct 11 Housing Development Finance Corp , India's biggest mortgage lender, is planning to raise up to 10 billion rupees ($162.36 million) through the sale of three-year bonds with a 13-month put option at 9.25 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The base size of the issue is 5 billion rupees, the source said.
Standard Chartered Bank is the arranger to the deal, the source added. ($1 = 61.5900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
FRANKFURT, March 7 Daimler has no plans to raise its minority stake in loss-making luxury carmaker Aston Martin, the German company's Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Tuesday.
* RNC Minerals announces intention to spin-out Qiqavik and West Raglan Projects, and option agreement with Carolina Gold Resources for two properties in Carolina Gold Belt
March 7 Sterling Bancorp said it would buy Astoria Financial Corp in an all-stock deal valued at about $2.2 billion to create the sixth largest regional bank in the New York City area by deposits.