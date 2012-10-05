BRIEF-Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Dominos Pizza
* Tiger global management takes share stake of 612,289 shares in dominos pizza inc - sec filing
Oct 5 U.S. private-equity firm Carlyle Group has raised $841 million by selling its 3.7 percent stake in India's top mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.
Carlyle sold 57 million HDFC shares at 761.42 rupees each, said the source, declining to be named as details of the deal are not public yet. The sale price represents a discount of 3.5 percent to its Thursday close.
Carlyle, which had raised about $270 million in February by selling a quarter of its stake in HDFC, had launched the latest stake sale on Thursday in a price band of 760 rupees to 781.25 rupees a share.
Citigroup, which topped the India equity market league table in the Jan-Sept period with a 43 percent market share, is the sole bookrunner for Carlyle stake sale.
BOSTON, Feb 14 Hedge fund manager Scott Ferguson, who has been a director on the board of design software maker Autodesk for nearly year, plans to leave the board as soon as a new chief executive is selected.
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 The White House should investigate whether presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway violated government ethics rules when she made a public endorsement of Ivanka Trump products, and consider disciplinary action, the Office of Government Ethics said in a letter on Tuesday.