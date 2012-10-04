MUMBAI Oct 4 U.S. private-equity firm Carlyle Group is selling its 3.7 percent stake in India's top mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd in a deal to raise as much as $861 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Carlyle is selling about 57 million shares of HDFC in the price band of 760 rupees to 781.25 rupees a share, a discount of 1-3.7 percent from Thursday's closing price of 789.05 rupees, the term sheet said.

Citigroup is the sole bookrunner for the deal.