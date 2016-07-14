SINGAPORE, July 14 (IFR) - India's first-ever corporate Masala bond issue by Housing Development Finance Corporation has priced at an annual yield of 8.33 percent after being oversubscribed around three times, sources said.

HDFC raised 30 billion rupees ($448 million) from the three-year and one month offshore rupee bonds. Axis Bank, Credit Suisse and Nomura are joint bookrunners for the issue.

"The price was revised to 8.33 percent from initial guidance of 8.45 percent which means there was a good demand from institutional investors and private banking clients. The Masala bonds and currency swaps are bundled together and sold to high-net-worth individuals or the private banking clients," said an investment banker.

The Reg S senior unsecured notes will be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, for meeting the housing finance requirement of the issuer.

Masala, or offshore rupee, bonds have been issued previously by multilateral agencies such as International Finance Corp, Inter-American Development Bank and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, but HDFC is the first issuer of corporate Masalas. (Reporting by Krishna Merchant; editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)