MUMBAI, Jan 31 India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise 5 billion rupees ($100.41 million) through 5-year zero coupon bonds, yielding 9.70 percent on maturity, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

ICICI Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, said the source.

For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following:

Indian bond issuances

Asia debt news

India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:

Spreads over Indian federal bonds

Indian secondary corporate bond deals

Secondary market Indian CP Prices

India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 49.7950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)