MUMBAI, Feb 15 India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise 2 billion rupees ($40.6 million) through 2-year bonds at 9.68 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Standard Chartered Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 49.3 rupees)

