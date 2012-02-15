Buffett's Berkshire says quarterly profit rises 15 pct
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
MUMBAI, Feb 15 India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise 2 billion rupees ($40.6 million) through 2-year bonds at 9.68 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Standard Chartered Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 49.3 rupees)
BERKSHIRE'S AVERAGE PURCHASE PRICE FOR APPLE SHARES WAS ABOUT $110.17 PER SHARE, ACCORDING TO ANNUAL REPORT
