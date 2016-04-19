MUMBAI, April 19 Indian mortgage lender Housing
Development Finance Corp said on Tuesday it plans to
list up to 10 percent of its life insurance joint venture with
Britain's Standard Life Plc in an initial public offering
(IPO).
The Indian lender owned 61.63 percent of the joint venture,
HDFC Life, as of the end of March, it said in a filing to Indian
stock exchanges.
British insurer Standard Life said in a separate filing it
did not plan to sell any shares as part of the IPO. It owns 26
percent of the joint venture and is in the process of raising
its stake to 35 percent.
HDFC Life's board has approved taking steps to begin the
process of an IPO, HDFC said, without giving a timeline. Banking
sources have previously said an IPO could raise more than $300
million.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by David Clarke)