BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of Belgian indices
* Announces quarterly review of the BEL 20, BEL Mid and BEL small indices
MUMBAI May 8 Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), India's biggest mortgage lender, said its net interest margin for the year ending March 31 stood at 4.21 percent, a marginal fall compared with 4.4 percent a year ago.
The company's net interest margin for the Jan-March quarter also stood at 4.21 percent, Keki Mistry, chief executive officer at HDFC, said in a televised press conference on Wednesday.
Gross non-performing assets for the Jan-March quarter stood at 70 basis points and HDFC expects loan spreads to be between 2.2 to 2.25 percent going forward, said Mistry.
Earlier in the day, HDFC reported a 17.3 percent rise in net profit for the Jan-March quarter to 15.55 billion Indian rupees ($287.46 million), helped by higher disbursals.
($1 = 54.0950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sunil Nair)
