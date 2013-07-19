BRIEF-China Everbright Bank says resolution passed to approve shareholder return plan of Co for 2017-2019
* Resolution to consider and approve shareholder return plan of company for 2017-2019 approved
(Corrects year-ago figure in paragraph 2 to 0.79 percent)
MUMBAI, July 19 Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), India's biggest mortgage lender, said its net interest margin - a key gauge of profitability for lenders - stood at 3.9 percent for the quarter ended June 30.
Gross non-performing loans for the April-June quarter stood at 0.77 percent of the loan portfolio as at June 30 compared with 0.79 percent a year ago, the company said in a statement to the stock exchange.
Earlier in the day, HDFC reported a 17 percent rise in net profit for the June quarter at 11.73 billion rupees ($196.8 million), helped by higher disbursals, but missed estimates. ($1 = 59.6050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Feb 28 U.S. cable and media company Comcast Corp said on Tuesday it would buy the 49 percent it does not already own in Universal Studios Japan (USJ) in a deal valued at 254.8 billion yen ($2.27 billion).
* Comcast NBCUniversal to acquire remaining 49 pct stake in Universal Studios Japan