MUMBAI Jan 9 Housing Development Finance
Corp, India's largest mortgage lender, expects the
central bank to cut the cash reserve ratio, rather than interest
rates, at its monetary policy review on Jan. 24, Chief Executive
Keki Mistry said.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised interest rates 13
times since March 2010 by a total of 375 basis points in its bid
to control headline inflation that has been steadfast above 9
percent for a year.
However, a rapid slowdown in food inflation in December has
raised hopes of a reversal its monetary tightening cycle.
The CRR is the proportion of deposits that commercial banks
must keep with the RBI. It now stands at 6 percent.
