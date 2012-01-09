MUMBAI Jan 9 Housing Development Finance Corp, India's largest mortgage lender, expects the central bank to cut the cash reserve ratio, rather than interest rates, at its monetary policy review on Jan. 24, Chief Executive Keki Mistry said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised interest rates 13 times since March 2010 by a total of 375 basis points in its bid to control headline inflation that has been steadfast above 9 percent for a year.

However, a rapid slowdown in food inflation in December has raised hopes of a reversal its monetary tightening cycle.

The CRR is the proportion of deposits that commercial banks must keep with the RBI. It now stands at 6 percent. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)