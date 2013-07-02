By Aditi Shah
| MUMBAI, July 2
MUMBAI, July 2 The Government of Singapore
Investment Corp (GIC), investment firm Temasek
and Oman's State General Reserve Fund have committed to invest
$200 million in a real estate fund run by Indian mortgage lender
HDFC, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The investment is in a $500 million real estate private
equity fund launched late last year by HDFC Property Fund,
founded by Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC),
India's biggest mortgage lender, the source said, speaking on
condition of anonymity as the information is not public.
HDFC Property Fund declined to comment, GIC and Temasek did
not respond to an email and State General Reserve Fund could not
be contacted immediately.
HDFC Property Fund plans to announce the fund's first close
by the end of July or mid-August, the source said, adding that
it expects to raise the remaining $300 million by end-December.
The seven-year fund, for overseas investors only, aims to
generate annual returns of 23 or 24 percent and will invest in
residential projects in Asia's third-largest economy, the source
said.
Investment in Indian real estate by private equity funds
fell to $1.95 billion in 2012 compared with $9.8 billion in
2007, according to Chennai-based data firm Venture Intelligence,
as rising costs and sluggish home sales hurt developers in a
slowing economy.
(Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in Singapore and Dinesh
Nair in Dubai; Editing by Anand Basu)