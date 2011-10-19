* Q2 net 11.99 bln rupees vs 11.6 bln forecast

* Q2 NIM at 4.1 pct vs 4.2 pct last qtr

* Expects loan book to grow 3-5 pct faster than sector

* Shares rise as much as 3.4 pct (Adds details)

MUMBAI, Oct 19 HDFC Bank , India's No. 3 lender, beat market estimates with a 31.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, and expects its loan book to grow faster than the industry rate this fiscal year despite muted credit demand for new projects from corporates.

Rising interest rates and a slowdown in Asia's third largest economy have taken a toll on investment plans by companies and raised the risk of defaults by customers.

But HDFC Bank , which is also listed in New York, has fewer non-performing assets than others and its net interest margin (NIM) -- a key gauge of profitability -- has been among the best in the industry.

Higher cost of funds in the September quarter narrowly squeezed NIM to 4.1 percent from last quarter's 4.2 percent and the lender expects to maintain it at between 3.9 percent and 4.3 percent over the next one to two years.

"Some pressure on NIMs is possible but I don't see an increased pressure from here. Within the band we specified, you could see some movement but not outside the band," the bank's executive director Paresh Sukhtankar told reporters on a conference call .

"We are coming to a point where we are looking at peak interest rates. There is heightened cannibalisation of current and savings account as most customers would like to go for fixed deposits," he added.

Its current and saving accounts deposits fell to 47.3 percent of total deposits in the September quarter compared with nearly 50 percent a year ago.

The Reserve Bank of India has raised interest rates 12 times since March 2010 to fight high inflation and signalled more was to come.

The bank still expects its loan book to grow 3 to 5 percent higher than the sector's this fiscal year ending March.

Sukhtankar said offtake of loans by corporates have slowed down and there were no enquiries for new projects.

"We are seeing faster loan growth on retail side. On corporate side, it's a lot more working capital in the current environment," he said.

STRONG PROFIT

The bank's net profit in the fiscal second quarter ended September rose to nearly 12 billion rupees ($243 million) from 9.1 billion a year ago. Its non-interest revenue grew 26 percent on incomes from fees and commissions, foreign exchange and derivatives.

A Reuters poll had projected net profit of 11.6 billion rupees for the bank.

Net interest income grew 16.6 percent to 29.4 billion rupees, marginally lower than the estimate of 29.7 billion.

Analysts are closely watching asset quality of Indian banks on concerns that rising interest rates could wane loan repayment capabilities of borrowers.

Earlier this month, ratings agency Moody's downgraded the standalone rating for State Bank of India, the country's dominant lender, citing "modest" capital and weakening asset quality.

"Second half should see some recovery in the economy and that should show on banks, especially because they have corrected quite sharply," said Ravi Gopalakrishnan, chief investment officer, Pramerica Asset Management, which holds a stake in all major banks including HDFC Bank.

Gopalakrishnan, who is slightly "underweight" the sector, said he would be watching this quarter's results "very very closely to make any significant change to the portfolio."

Shares of HDFC Bank, which the market values at nearly $23 billion, fell about 7 percent in the September quarter, less than half the 15 percent drop in the BSE Bank index . The benchmark 30-share benchmark BSE index has shed nearly 13 percent in the same period.

On Wednesday, its shares rose as much as 3.4 percent before finishing 2.9 percent higher at 491.85 rupees in a firm Mumbai market. ($1 = 49.3 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)