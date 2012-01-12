* Gains from investment sales fall 47 pct in Q3

* Loan book increases 21 pct as of Dec. 31

* Mortgage lender says has not seen impact of slowdown, higher rates (Adds analysts' comments, updates shares to close)

By Swati Pandey and Aniruddha Basu

MUMBAI, Jan 12 HDFC Ltd, India's biggest mortgage lender, reported a 10 percent rise in third-quarter net profit that fell short of market estimates as income from sales of investments fell sharply from a year earlier and interest expenses rose.

HDFC said net profit rose to 9.8 billion rupees ($190 million) from 8.9 billion a year earlier. Total income rose to 44.7 billion rupees from 33.2 billion.

Profit from the sale of investments fell 47 percent, hurting net income.

HDFC had been expected to post a net profit of 10.4 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Analysts expressed little concern about the headline numbers, noting the company's strong loan growth and asset quality, and the company's stock closed about 1 percent higher.

"If you look at its loan growth, spread and asset quality, all these three broad parameters were in line with expectations," said Punit Srivastava, a banking analyst at Daiwa Securities Capital Markets in Mumbai.

Srivastava is a five-star rated analyst based on the accuracy of his earnings forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters' Starmine.

HDFC's operating profit, excluding gains from investment sales, rose by about a fifth to 12.4 billion rupees. Its loan book increased 21 percent to 1.32 trillion rupees as of Dec. 31, slightly more than the 20 percent the company had projected.

The spread of income from loans over the cost of borrowing was 2.3 percent for the nine-months ended December, while the net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, was 4.3 percent.

"There could be some short-term pressure on the stock but there is nothing to worry about on a fundamental perspective. There is nothing alarming," said Manish Ostwal, an analyst at brokerage KR Choksey in Mumbai.

Ostwal, who has a buy rating on HDFC, said the numbers did not warrant a change in his recommendation, but he may downgrade earnings estimates to reflect margin pressures over the next two to three quarters.

Despite high interest rates, an economic slowdown and concerns about higher bad loans in the banking system, HDFC's asset quality has improved, Vice-chairman Keki Mistry said in a televised news conference.

"Every quarter of the last seven years, we have seen a decline in non-performing assets," he said.

Gross non-performing assets fell marginally to 0.82 percent of the loan portfolio from 0.85 percent a year earlier.

HDFC competes with India's top commercial bank, State Bank of India, No. 2 ICICI Bank, and a host of other banks and financial institutions for a share of India's huge mortgage loan market.

Fifteen analysts tracking HDFC have a "buy" or a "strong buy" rating on the stock, while 17 rate it a "hold". Two analysts have a "sell" rating on the shares.

Shares of HDFC, which has a market capitalisation of about $19.5 billion, ended 0.95 percent higher at 687.4 rupees. The overall market fell 0.86 percent.

($1=51.6 rupees)

(Editing by Ted Kerr)