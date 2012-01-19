* Q3 net profit 14.3 bln rupees vs 13.5 bln estimate

* Q3 NIM stable at 4.1 pct, Net NPA at 0.2 pct

* Fee income up, corporate lending softens (Adds exec, analyst comment, updates shares)

Jan 19 HDFC Bank, India's third largest lender by assets, reported a higher-than-expected 31.2 percent rise in quarterly net profit on a drop in provisions and higher fee income, even as it cut back on corporate lending to protect margins .

Net profit rose to 14.3 billion rupees ($283.8 million) in the fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31 from 10.9 billion rupees a year earlier, HDFC Bank said on Thursday.

Non-interest revenue, including income from fees, commissions for trading foreign exchange and derivatives and gold sales, rose nearly 26 percent.

"This has been a healthier quarter for fees for us," Executive Director Paresh Sukthankar told reporters on a conference call after announcing the results.

"Fee income was pretty widespread across a range of products. A slight element of seasonability was from bullion sales due to the festive season," he said.

Net interest income from its core banking operations rose about 12 percent to 31.2 billion rupees. That compared with about 25 percent growth in the year-earlier period before India's economy began to slow.

HDFC Bank, whose shares are also listed in New York, had been expected to post a net profit of about 13.5 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Analysts and investors have been closely watching the asset quality of India's banks on concerns that high interest rates could affect the ability of borrowers to repay their loans, as well as dampen demand for funds to invest.

India's main policy rate, at 8.5 percent, is at its highest since July 2008 after the Reserve Bank of India raised interest rates 13 times since March 2010 to try to rein in inflation.

The bank's net interest margin was stable at 4.1 percent in the quarter, while net non-performing assets were unchanged at 0.2 percent.

"In an environment where system growth is moderating, HDFC Bank continues to outperform the industry," Manish Ostwal, a Mumbai-based banking sector analyst at brokerage KR Choksey said.

"They have been able to maintain their margins and asset quality has been stable. They delivered on every key parameter," Ostwal, who has a 'hold' rating on the stock said.

Eighteen of the 43 analyst tracking HDFC Bank have a 'buy' or a 'strong buy' rating on the stock, while 14 rate it a 'hold', according to Thomson Reuters Starmine. One analyst rates the stock a 'sell'.

HDFC Bank has fewer non-performing assets than many of its competitors and its net interest margin -- a key gauge of profitability -- is also among the best in the industry.

LOAN GROWTH

Lending by Indian banks increased by 17 percent in the year to Dec. 16 compared with a rise of nearly 24 percent in the same period a year earlier, according to RBI data.

The central bank has forecast credit growth of 18 percent for the financial year ending March compared with more than 21 percent a year earlier.

HDFC Bank said its gross loans grew nearly 22 percent, driven by retail demand such as commercial vehicle, personal loans, business banking and home loans.

It has cut back a little on corporate lending in order to protect margins, Sukhtankar said.

"On wholesale side, while we continue to grow our book at 15 percent, we have cut back a little on corporate lending," he said.

"We thought it was not worthwhile from margin perspective."

Shares of HDFC Bank, which has a market capitalisation of more than $22 billion, rose about 15 percent in the year to Jan. 18. Shares of bigger rivals ICICI Bank and State Bank of India fell by more than a quarter in the period.

HDFC Bank shares closed 1 percent higher at 486.8 rupees in a Mumbai market that ended up 1.2 percent. It trades at 4.3 times price to book value, much higher than rivals ICICI and SBI.

"They have been posting strong results quarter on quarter and their asset quality is pretty strong. You have to give a premium for that," Ostwal said. ($1 = 50.38 rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Ted Kerr & Subhadip Sircar)