MUMBAI Oct 21 Housing Development Finance Corp
Ltd (HDFC), India's top mortgage lender, posted a 10
percent rise in net profit for the July-September quarter, and
is betting on increased demand in smaller cities to boost growth
in a slowing economy.
HDFC said it was on track to meet its lending growth target
of 18 to 20 percent this fiscal year ending on March 31 despite
rising inflation and high interest rates in Asia's third-largest
economy, which is growing at its slowest pace in a decade.
"Our lending is more to middle-income people, more in the
outskirts of big cities, or in tier 2 and tier 3 cities where
the growth is still reasonably good," HDFC's chief executive
officer, Keki Mistry, told Reuters on Monday.
India's growing middle-class population has been driving
demand for homes, while luxury homes have been slow to take off.
In the first half of 2013, more than 65,000 housing units
were launched for sale in the major cities, mainly in the
secondary and peripheral markets and in the mid-income segment,
compared with 48,000 units a year ago, a report by international
property consultant CBRE showed.
Standalone net profit at HDFC for the fiscal second quarter
was 12.66 billion rupees ($207 million) compared with 11.51
billion rupees a year ago, falling short of market estimates of
12.96 billion rupees according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total income rose 13 percent to 58.6 billion rupees, as its
loan book grew 19 percent to 1.85 trillion rupees. HDFC's net
interest margins, a measure of profitability, narrowed 10 basis
points to 4.1 percent over the same period.
Shares in HDFC closed 0.2 percent higher at 821.15 rupees in
a flat Mumbai market.
($1 = 61.2450 Indian rupees)
