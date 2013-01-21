MUMBAI Jan 21 Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), India's biggest mortgage lender, reported a 16 percent rise in net profit for the Oct-Dec quarter on Monday, missing market estimates.

Standalone net profit for the fiscal third quarter was 11.4 billion rupees ($211.84 million) compared with 9.81 billion rupees a year ago. Total income rose 17 percent to 52.42 billion rupees over the same period.

Analysts expected HDFC to post a net profit of 11.96 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 53.8150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)