Jan 19 HDFC Bank, India's third
largest lender by assets, posted a 31.2 percent rise in December
quarter profit, beating market forecasts, on lower loan loss
provisions, stable asset quality and higher fee income.
The bank, which consistently beat market expectations over
the past several quarters, said net profit was 14.3 billion
rupees ($283.84 million) in the fiscal third quarter ended Dec,
31 compared with 10.9 billion a year earlier.
HDFC Bank, which is also listed in New York, had
been forecast to post a net profit of 13.49 billion rupees,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 50.3800 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Harish
Nambiar)