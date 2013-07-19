BRIEF-China Everbright Bank says resolution passed to approve shareholder return plan of Co for 2017-2019
* Resolution to consider and approve shareholder return plan of company for 2017-2019 approved
MUMBAI, July 19 Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), India's biggest mortgage lender, reported a 17 percent rise in net profit for the April-June quarter on Friday.
Standalone net profit for the fiscal first quarter was 11.73 billion rupees ($196.80 million), compared with 10.02 billion rupees a year earlier, while total income rose 12.6 percent to 55.57 billion rupees over the same period.
HDFC's loan book at end-June stood at 1.8 trillion rupees, up nearly 20 percent from a year earlier, it said in a statement to the stock exchange.
Analysts on average expected HDFC to post a net profit of 12.18 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares in HDFC dropped as much as 2.8 percent to 806 rupees after it announced the results. ($1 = 59.6050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
Feb 28 U.S. cable and media company Comcast Corp said on Tuesday it would buy the 49 percent it does not already own in Universal Studios Japan (USJ) in a deal valued at 254.8 billion yen ($2.27 billion).
* Comcast NBCUniversal to acquire remaining 49 pct stake in Universal Studios Japan