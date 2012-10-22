(Corrects percentage rise in net profit in headline and first paragraph)

MUMBAI Oct 22 Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), India biggest mortgage lender, reported an 18.5 percent rise in net profit for the July-September quarter on Monday, meeting market estimates.

Standalone net profit for the fiscal second quarter was 11.51 billion rupees ($213.80 million) compared with 9.71 billion rupees a year ago, and total income rose 27 percent to 52.7 billion rupees over the same period.

Analysts expected HDFC to post a net profit of 11.48 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 53.8350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Jijo Jacob)