MUMBAI Oct 12 India's HDFC Bank Ltd will consider reviewing the bank's base rate at some point during the current quarter as deposit costs have come down, Executive Director Paresh Sukhtankar said on Friday.

HDFC Bank, India's No.3 lender, met forecasts with a 30 percent year-on-year rise in second-quarter profit earlier in the day, led by stronger loan growth, greater fee income and stable net interest margins. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)